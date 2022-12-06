Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Raised to $48.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.09.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.12. 9,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,770. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $49.89. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,654,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,033,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,142 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,160,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,467,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,379,000 after acquiring an additional 621,640 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,568,000 after acquiring an additional 478,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

