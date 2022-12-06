SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.271 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -2,664.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 6.6 %

SLG stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,933,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,394. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.38. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after acquiring an additional 419,067 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 204,750 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,236,000 after acquiring an additional 131,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,012,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,723,000 after acquiring an additional 184,761 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile



3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

