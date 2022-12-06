Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Given Market Perform Rating at Oppenheimer

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Snap-on stock opened at $239.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.99 and its 200 day moving average is $217.07. Snap-on has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $245.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33.
In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,392 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
