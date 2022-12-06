Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Guggenheim

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Mizuho cut their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.67.
Snowflake Stock Performance
SNOW stock opened at $135.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $377.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.14.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
