Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Soitec from €190.00 ($200.00) to €170.00 ($178.95) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Soitec from €263.00 ($276.84) to €272.00 ($286.32) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Soitec from €175.00 ($184.21) to €200.00 ($210.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Soitec Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLOIY opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.22. Soitec has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $95.20.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

