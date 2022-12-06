Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading Up 4.9%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Rating) shares rose 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 45,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 161,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.51 target price on shares of Southern Silver Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Southern Silver Exploration Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.68 million and a PE ratio of -5.97.

About Southern Silver Exploration

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

