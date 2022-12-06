S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Increased to $390.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $378.00 to $390.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $395.19.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $350.31 on Friday. S&P Global has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.68.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

