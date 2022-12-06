SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.7% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 563,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15,929.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.44. 62,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,923. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

