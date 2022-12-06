SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 91,653 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 127% compared to the typical daily volume of 40,391 put options.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:XOP traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,482,240. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.30. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $170.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 125.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,779,000.
About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.
