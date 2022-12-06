Spell Token Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $68.17 million and approximately $22.08 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spell Token has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Spell Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Spell Token

Spell Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

