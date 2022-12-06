Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stake Lifted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.28% of Spotify Technology worth $49,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.2% during the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.72.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day moving average is $98.54. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $247.20.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

