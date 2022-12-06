Springhouse Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter worth $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 52.0% in the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of LMACA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. 1,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,282. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

About Liberty Media Acquisition

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

