Springhouse Capital Management LP Raises Position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Northern Star Investment Corp. II makes up approximately 1.4% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Springhouse Capital Management LP owned about 0.72% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTB. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $504,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $554,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 201.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 748,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 734.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,289,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after buying an additional 1,134,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 288,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSTB remained flat at $10.03 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 204,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,884. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

