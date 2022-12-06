Springhouse Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Springhouse Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.5% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Springhouse Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 303,656 shares valued at $20,129,470. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.47. 228,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,429,574. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.18 and its 200-day moving average is $107.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

