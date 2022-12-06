Springhouse Capital Management LP Takes Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of RealReal as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REAL. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 295,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 144,640 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in RealReal by 51.3% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 88,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 29,993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in RealReal by 22.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 1,118.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 121,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,632. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.91 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REAL. Bank of America downgraded RealReal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.68.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

