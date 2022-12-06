StackLine Partners LP Reduces Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

StackLine Partners LP reduced its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,371 shares during the period. Trinity Industries makes up about 9.8% of StackLine Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. StackLine Partners LP owned about 0.87% of Trinity Industries worth $17,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 18.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 18,389 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,706,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NYSE TRN traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,420. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.80%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

