Starname Trading 10.5% Higher This Week (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Starname has a market cap of $581,055.69 and approximately $671.55 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $987.37 or 0.05820906 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00503043 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,148.86 or 0.30332324 BTC.

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official website is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

