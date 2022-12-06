State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,465,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,196,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,794,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

