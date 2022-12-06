State Street Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

State Street Corp decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,976,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 779,001 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $7,479,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $147.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.66 and its 200 day moving average is $134.19. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $150.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

