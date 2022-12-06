State Street Corp Has $5.59 Billion Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,562,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,011,868 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.48% of NIKE worth $5,592,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $109.60 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $173.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

