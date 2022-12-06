State Street Corp Has $8.71 Billion Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,023,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 194,196 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.09% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $8,709,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,185,000 after purchasing an additional 33,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 59,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $555.04 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.03. The company has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

