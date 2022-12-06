State Street Corp Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,468,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 599,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.28% of United Parcel Service worth $5,196,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 163,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 596.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $177.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.97 and its 200 day moving average is $181.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

