State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393,676 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.72% of Dominion Energy worth $3,800,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.95 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

