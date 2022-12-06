State Street Corp Sells 1,287,631 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

State Street Corp decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,684,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287,631 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.6% of State Street Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. State Street Corp owned 3.95% of Coca-Cola worth $10,811,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.65.
Insider Buying and Selling
Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:KO opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.