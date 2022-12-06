State Street Corp Sells 5,871,324 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,281,045 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,871,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.75% of Comcast worth $6,485,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,111,319 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $553,728,000 after purchasing an additional 245,948 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $1,542,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 92.7% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $15,776,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.87.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

