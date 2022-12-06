State Street Corp Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,317,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,404 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.91% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $3,952,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

