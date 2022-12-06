Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $106.74, but opened at $104.34. Steel Dynamics shares last traded at $106.98, with a volume of 1,381 shares.

Specifically, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on STLD. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24,456 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

