Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $73.78 million and $4.09 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,014.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000593 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.63 or 0.00468029 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00022807 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002410 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00113904 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00850595 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.36 or 0.00654501 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005863 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00244559 BTC.
About Steem
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 421,359,933 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.