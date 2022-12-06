Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,855,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841,937 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Stellantis worth $35,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 105.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 166.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 351,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 219,474 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 22.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($22.11) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Stellantis Profile

NYSE STLA opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $21.92.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

