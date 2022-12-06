Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Receives $43.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 35 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 30.50 to SEK 31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. Stillfront Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

