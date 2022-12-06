STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($74.74) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($50.53) to €45.00 ($47.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of STM opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $51.51.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 47.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

