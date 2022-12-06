StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE AUMN opened at $0.25 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.91.
About Golden Minerals
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.