StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE AUMN opened at $0.25 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.91.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

