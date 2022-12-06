StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $0.32 on Friday. United Insurance has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 49.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Insurance by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 92,810 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 22.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in United Insurance by 44.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

