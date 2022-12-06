StockNews.com Lowers Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Buy

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE:TS traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.52. 2,366,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,117. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $35.05.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

