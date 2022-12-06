StockNews.com Lowers Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Buy

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on TS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.
Tenaris Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE:TS traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.52. 2,366,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,117. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $35.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.
Tenaris Company Profile
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenaris (TS)
