StockNews.com Upgrades Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

ODC opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.40 million, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.16 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 91.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 133,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

