StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management cut its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. StoneX Group accounts for 2.5% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.18% of StoneX Group worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.39. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.23. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,884,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,610,323.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $30,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at $33,610,323.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

