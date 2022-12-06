Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €60.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.70 ($43.89) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($75.79) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($48.42) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($65.26) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €44.12 ($46.44) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.18. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €34.44 ($36.25) and a 12-month high of €72.35 ($76.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

