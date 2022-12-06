Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Stock Price Up 24.8%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) shares rose 24.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 29,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 28,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.
Studio City International Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $364.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.26.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($2.79) million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 286.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%.
Institutional Trading of Studio City International
About Studio City International
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Studio City International (MSC)
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.