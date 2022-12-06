Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Stock Price Up 24.8%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) shares rose 24.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 29,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 28,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $364.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.26.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($2.79) million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 286.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,936,918 shares during the period. Studio City International makes up about 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

