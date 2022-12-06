Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOYGet Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMTOY opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

