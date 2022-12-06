Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sumo Logic updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.09)-($0.08) EPS.

Shares of SUMO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.21. 1,444,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,928. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $854.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $64,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $34,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,808.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $64,380.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,278 shares of company stock valued at $753,797. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,441,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,311,000 after buying an additional 803,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 24.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,459,000 after buying an additional 1,788,618 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,670,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,999,000 after buying an additional 88,510 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 219.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,168 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,158,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 131,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

