Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Sumo Logic Trading Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $854.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 201,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 201,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $34,701.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,808.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,278 shares of company stock valued at $753,797. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,220,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Sumo Logic by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 7.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Sumo Logic by 12.1% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

