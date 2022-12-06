Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,975 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRE. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 410,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 23.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 106.4% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the first quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the second quarter valued at $978,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STRE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 825,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,491. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the technology sector focused on internet, consumer, media, and similar businesses.

