sUSD (SUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $48.50 million and $18.96 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, sUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005903 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $965.44 or 0.05683995 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00502049 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,150.70 or 0.30272376 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 48,276,184 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

