Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Up 2.8%

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.12. 21,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,732,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Suzano from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Suzano by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Suzano by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Suzano in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

