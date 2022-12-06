Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Up 2.8%

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.12. 21,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,732,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Suzano from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Suzano Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50.
Institutional Trading of Suzano
Suzano Company Profile
Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.
Featured Articles
