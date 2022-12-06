SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $198.90

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $198.90 and last traded at $198.90, with a volume of 2132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.24.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $478.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,501,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,121,000 after buying an additional 77,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,966,216,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,456,000 after buying an additional 261,078 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,423,000 after buying an additional 66,796 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

