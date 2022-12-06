SVB Leerink Trims Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Target Price to $86.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NTLA. Citigroup started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.72.
Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 8.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $130.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.84.
Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,468,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,405,000 after buying an additional 889,224 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 798,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,514,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,003,000 after purchasing an additional 533,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 510,481 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
