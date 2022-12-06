SVB Leerink Trims Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Target Price to $86.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NTLA. Citigroup started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.72.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $130.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,468,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,405,000 after buying an additional 889,224 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 798,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,514,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,003,000 after purchasing an additional 533,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 510,481 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

