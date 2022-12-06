T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $43,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $150.62 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.39 billion, a PE ratio of 123.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.99.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

