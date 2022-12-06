Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 27th

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Tapestry has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Tapestry has a payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tapestry to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Tapestry stock opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPR shares. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,872 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,376 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 45.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,683 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

