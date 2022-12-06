Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 640,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 8,428,018 shares.The stock last traded at $6.38 and had previously closed at $6.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 70 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 20.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,251 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter valued at $1,847,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

