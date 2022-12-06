Telsey Advisory Group Raises PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $90.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on PVH to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PVH to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PVH to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.71.

PVH Trading Down 2.4 %

PVH stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

PVH Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PVH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PVH by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

